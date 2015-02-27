REUTERS/Andrea Comas Warren Buffett fills a glass with Coke during a news conference in Madrid May 21, 2008.

World-famous investor Warren Buffett drinks Coke for breakfast. His morning meal might also include Utz potato sticks or a bowl of chocolate chip ice cream.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns $US16 billion (£10.3 billion) in Coca-Cola stock, discussed his soda addiction in an interview with Fortune’s Patricia Sellers.

“If I eat 2700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola,” the 84-year-old said. “I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it everyday.”

Buffett, who is currently worth $US72.8 billion, said he drinks three during the day and caps off the night with two more cans. Sometimes he drinks regular. Sometimes he drinks cherry flavour.

“I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among six-year-olds. So I decided to eat like a six-year-old,” Buffett explained of his high-sugar diet.

One 12-oz can of regular Coke contains 140 calories and 39 grams of sugar. It’s far from an ideal breakfast, but hey, whatever works.

