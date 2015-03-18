Take a tour of Warren Buffett's childhood home, now listed on Airbnb

Warren Buffett recently endorsed Airbnb in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, saying it’s an excellent option for people travelling to Omaha for his annual conference.

“Airbnb’s services may be especially helpful to shareholders who expect to spend only a single night in Omaha and are aware that last year a few hotels required guests to pay for a minimum of three nights,” he wrote. “Those people on a tight budget should check the Airbnb website.”

Now, thanks to Airbnb, one lucky Berkshire Hathaway shareholder will get the chance to spend three nights in Buffett’s childhood home during the Shareholders Meeting weekend in May.

The winner will be chosen based on the quality of their answers to four questions relating to travel, Airbnb, and Omaha. Shareholders can enter to win on the Airbnb listing.

