13 Lessons Warren Buffett Learned About How To Achieve Success

Photo: AP

With his unique stock-picking skills, self-made billionaire Warren Buffett is regarded as one of the most brilliant investors today.But Buffett’s success comes mostly from his ability to believe in his own skills and refusal to follow the crowd.



Jamie Downey at Boston.com reports that Buffett “will only invest in companies that meet [certain] criteria. He does not feel pressured when things do not go his way nor when outside sources suggest new rules for investing.”

To learn from “the sage of Omaha,” we’ve compiled some of Buffett’s greatest career tips from the books “How to close a deal like Warren Buffett,” “The Essays Of Warren Buffett” and “Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything.”

