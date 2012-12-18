13 Lessons Warren Buffett Learned About How To Achieve Success

Photo: AP
With his unique stock-picking skills, self-made billionaire Warren Buffett is regarded as one of the most brilliant investors today.But Buffett’s success comes mostly from his ability to believe in his own skills and refusal to follow the crowd.
Jamie Downey at Boston.com reports that Buffett “will only invest in companies that meet [certain] criteria. He does not feel pressured when things do not go his way nor when outside sources suggest new rules for investing.”
To learn from “the sage of Omaha,” we’ve compiled some of Buffett’s greatest career tips from the books “How to close a deal like Warren Buffett,” “The Essays Of Warren Buffett” and “Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything.”
'Good jockeys will do well on good horses, but not on broken-down nags.'
Basically, 'hard work and integrity doesn't cure everything.'
Instead, people and economics have a lot to do with business success as well.
Source: 'How to close a deal like Warren Buffett'
'I look for businesses in which I can predict what they're going to look like in 10 or 15 or 20 years. That means businesses that will look more or less as they do today, except that they'll be larger and doing more business internationally.'
'So I focus on the absence of change. When I look at the Internet, for example, I try and figure out how an industry or a company can be hurt or changed by it, and then I avoid it.'
Source: 'Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything'
'Look at your classmates; select the one to 'buy' with the characteristics that you like and the one that you would 'sell' that s/he does not appeal to you as a person. Then write down these attributes and you will realise that these are not given in birth but developed in life. Write them down and follow them.'
Source: Buffett's advice for MBA students (via Market Folly)
'Pick out a person you admire the most, and then write down why admire them. You're not to name yourself in this.'
'And then put down the person that, frankly, you can stand the least, and write down the qualities that turn you off in that person. The qualities of the one you admire are traits that you, with a little practice, can make your own, and that, if practiced, will become habit-forming.'
Source: 'Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything'
'I have turned down business deals that were otherwise decent deals because I didn't like the people I would have to work with. I didn't see any sense in pretending.'
'To get involved with people who cause your stomach to churn -- I say it's a lot like marrying for money. It's probably a bad idea under any circumstances, but it's absolutely crazy if you're already rich, rich?'
Source: 'Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything'
'Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence and energy. And if you don't have the first, the other two will kill you.'
Source: 'How to close a deal like Warren Buffett'
'No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.'
Source: 'How to close a deal like Warren Buffett.'
'Pick out associates whose behaviour is better than yours and you'll drift in that direction.'
Source: 'How to close a deal like Warren Buffett.'
'I make plenty of mistakes and I'll make plenty more mistakes, too. That's part of the game. You've just got to make sure that the right things overcome the wrong ones.'
Source: 'How to close a deal like Warren Buffet.'
'Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.'
Source: 'How to close a deal like Warren Buffett.'
'The chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken. At my age, I can't change any of my habits. I'm stuck. But you will have the habits 20 years from now that you decide to put into practice today.'
Source: 'Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.