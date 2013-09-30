Warren Buffett's Fourth Tweet Ever Was About 'Breaking Bad'

Sam Ro

Billionaire investing legend Warren Buffett is a fan of AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

In fact, his fourth Tweet ever came two minutes into Sunday night’s series finale.

“Not even the Oracle knows what will happen tonight,” he said.

He even dressed up for the part.

