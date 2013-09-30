Warren Buffett's Fourth Tweet Ever Was About 'Breaking Bad'

Billionaire investing legend Warren Buffett is a fan of AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

In fact, his fourth Tweet ever came two minutes into Sunday night’s series finale.

“Not even the Oracle knows what will happen tonight,” he said.

He even dressed up for the part.

Not even the Oracle knows what will happen tonight. #waltsuccessor pic.twitter.com/EM8gIzZib5

— Warren Buffett (@WarrenBuffett) September 30, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.