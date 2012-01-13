16 Insights On Politics And Taxes From Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett recently waded into the morass that is Washington politics with a pledge to match dollar for dollar any contributions made by Republican Senators to help pay down the national debt.



His one exception: he would match any donations made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at three to one.

But as you’re likely well aware, this isn’t the first time Buffett has injected himself into the legislative process.

In fact, his most recent comments were themselves a reaction to Republican Senator John Thune’s reaction to Buffett’s August op-ed on tax policy favouring the rich.

So why not take a look back at some of Buffett’s earlier comments on taxes and politics through the years?

We’ve made an effort to cull the best zingers, but these are topics the Oracle has been talking about for decades, so if we’ve missed one that deserves attention, let us know.

