The 23 Best Things Warren Buffett Has Ever Said About Investing

Warren Buffett has just joined Twitter.



Hopefully this means we’ll hear from the Oracle of Omaha on a more regular and informal basis.

Buffett has established himself as the most successful investor in history.

And he has never kept his investing methods secret.

In fact, when he shares his tips, he often does so in an approachable and entertaining manner.

So, as we get ready for this week’s annual annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, we reflect on some of Buffett’s best investing quips.

We compiled a few of Buffett’s best quotes from his TV appearances, newspaper op-eds, magazine interviews, and of course his annual letters, which are always-must reads.

Investing novices and experts alike can learn from the advice that the he has articulated through the years.

If we’ve missed any of your favourites, let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.