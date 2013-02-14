Warren Buffett Buys Ketchup Maker Heinz

Photo: AP

Another classic Warren Buffett purchase.



Berkshire Hathaway (along with investment firm 3G) are buying ketchup maker Heinz for $28 billion.

This is a 20% premium from yesterday’s closing price.

The full press release is below, and for a deeper look at what Buffett is really getting in Heinz, see here >

—————————————————————

PITTSBURGH & OMAHA, Neb. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

H.J. Heinz Company (HNZ) (“Heinz”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an investment consortium comprised of Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Heinz’s Board of Directors, Heinz shareholders will receive $72.50 in cash for each share of common stock they own, in a transaction valued at $28 billion, including the assumption of Heinz’s outstanding debt. The per share price represents a 20% premium to Heinz’s closing share price of $60.48 on February 13, 2013, a 19% premium to Heinz’s all-time high share price, a 23% premium to the 90-day average Heinz share price and a 30% premium to the one-year average share price.

“The Heinz brand is one of the most respected brands in the global food industry and this historic transaction provides tremendous value to Heinz shareholders,” said Heinz Chairman, President and CEO William R. Johnson. “We look forward to partnering with Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital, both greatly respected investors, in what will be an exciting new chapter in the history of Heinz. With Heinz stock recently at an all-time high and 30 consecutive quarters of organic topline growth, Heinz is being acquired from a position of strength. As a private enterprise, Heinz will have an opportunity to drive further growth and advance our commitment to providing consumers across the globe with great tasting, nutritious and wholesome products,” added Johnson.

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said, “Heinz has strong, sustainable growth potential based on high quality standards, continuous innovation, excellent management and great tasting products. Their global success is a testament to the power of investing behind strong brand equities and the strength of their management team and processes. We are very pleased to be a part of this partnership.”

Alex Behring, Managing Partner at 3G Capital said, “We have great respect for the Heinz brands and the strong business that management and its employees operate around the world. We approached Heinz to explore how we might work together to expand the value of this storied brand. We fully recognise Heinz’s value and heritage and look forward to working together with Heinz’s employees, suppliers and customers as we invest in and support the company’s ongoing global growth efforts.”

Understanding the need to preserve Heinz’s values, heritage and community connections, Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital have pledged to maintain Pittsburgh as its global headquarters, and to fulfil and continue its philanthropic support of community initiatives and related investments.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash provided by Berkshire Hathaway and affiliates of 3G Capital, rollover of existing debt, as well as debt financing that has been committed by J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo. Berkshire Hathaway owns and invests in leading businesses across a variety of industries, including numerous iconic brands. 3G Capital is a global investment firm focused on long-term value creation, with a particular emphasis on building and expanding great brands and businesses.

The transaction is subject to approval by Heinz shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the third (calendar) quarter of 2013.

Advisors for this transaction include: Centerview Partners and BofA Merrill Lynch as financial advisors to Heinz and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as legal advisor to Heinz. Moelis & Company acted as advisors to the Transaction Committee of Heinz’s Board of Directors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to the Transaction Committee of Heinz’s Board of Directors.

Lazard served as lead financial advisor. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo also served as financial advisors to the investment consortium. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to 3G Capital. Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP is acting as legal advisor to Berkshire Hathaway.

Press Conference / Webcast

Heinz and 3G Capital invite media to attend a joint press conference today, February 14, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time at Heinz World Headquarters, One PPG Place, Suite 3100 in Pittsburgh, PA.

The press conference will be hosted by:

William R. Johnson, Heinz Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Alex Behring, Managing Partner, 3G Capital

A live broadcast of the press conference will be available via satellite (details below) and a video webcast (listen only) of the press conference will be available in real-time and archived for playback on the company website, www.heinz.com.

Reporters or photographers wishing to attend the press conference in person should register in advance by contacting Jean Babilon at (412) 456-5781 or via e-mail at [email protected] by 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2013. Photo ID is required to enter the building. A mult-box will be available onsite for media use.

Live Event Dial-in Details (Listen Only):

U.S. Dial In: 1-866-515-2915 International Dial In: 1-617-399-5129 Passcode: HeinzUpcoming Events

As a result of this announcement, Heinz will not participate in CAGNY (Consumer Analyst Group of New York) Conference on February 21, nor will it hold a conference call/webcast to discuss its Fiscal 2013 third-quarter results on Wednesday, February 27.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.