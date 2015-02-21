Warren Buffett's autographed Cadillac sold for over $100,000 more than its value

Screenshot/YouTube Buffett autographed the 2006 Cadillac’s glove box.

Warren Buffett’s 2006 Cadillac DTS sedan sold for $US122,500 in a charity auction that closed on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

That’s roughly $US111,300 more than the car’s estimated value, and $US49,300 more than he raised when he auctioned off his Lincoln Town Car back in 2006.

The winning bidder has not yet been identified. But that person, who CNN Money reported was a “New Yorker,” will get to meet Buffett, who offered to personally hand over the keys in Omaha.

Proceeds will go to Girls Inc., one of Buffett’s favourite charities, which works to empower young girls through education. Buffett’s daughter, Susan, is a director at the charity.

Here’s the promo video for the auction, which was hosted online by Proxibid:

