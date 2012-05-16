WARREN BUFFETT TO KIDS: Look At Your Classmates And Decide Who Is A 'Buy' And Who Is A 'Sell'

Photo: sean dreilinger on flickr

Warren Buffett thinks of everything as an investment, even people. Here’s a summary of his advice for young people at a recent talk with MBA students (via Market Folly):

Look at your classmates; select the one to “buy” with the characteristics that you like and the one that you would “sell” that s/he does not appeal to you as a person. Then write down these attributes and you will realise that these are not given in birth but developed in life. Write them down and follow them.

I always related to painting a painting. Enjoy what you are doing and then if the performance is good it is even better.

My father taught me the importance of having an inner scorecard and try in life to satisfy it. This will help you follow things that you enjoy doing.

Buffett also talked about getting rich and the perils of the big city.

