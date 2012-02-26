Warren Buffett's 4-Word Secret To Business Success

Photo: By anyjazz65 on Flickr

From Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter, here’s a gem…”Buy commodities, sell brands” has long been a formula for business success. It has produced

enormous and sustained profits for Coca-Cola since 1886 and Wrigley since 1891. On a smaller scale,

we have enjoyed good fortune with this approach at See’s Candy since we purchased it 40 years ago.



It’s that simple. Buy a cheap good, create a brand around it, sell it for more. Voila.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.