Warren Buffett's 4-Word Secret To Business Success

Photo: By anyjazz65 on Flickr
From Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter, here’s a gem…”Buy commodities, sell brands” has long been a formula for business success. It has produced
enormous and sustained profits for Coca-Cola since 1886 and Wrigley since 1891. On a smaller scale,
we have enjoyed good fortune with this approach at See’s Candy since we purchased it 40 years ago.
It’s that simple. Buy a cheap good, create a brand around it, sell it for more. Voila.
