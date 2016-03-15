Here's a 6-second video of Warren Buffett pressing a Yahoo button

Yahoo Finance will livestream this year’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

In preparation for the event, Yahoo’s Andy Serwer is out in the field meeting with Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett, and, among other things, got him to press a button that makes the famous “Yahoooooooo” yodel.

Here’s the clip, via Kevin Chupka at Yahoo Finance.

Everyone is getting excite around here @YahooFinance pic.twitter.com/LuiT2yg826

— Kevin Chupka (@kevinchupka) March 14, 2016

