WARREN BUFFETT: We Keep $10 billion In Cash In Case "Ben Bernanke Runs Off To South America With Lindsay Lohan"

Photo: AP

Warren Buffett is prepared for anything, even Fed chief Ben Bernanke bailing on his job and running “off to South America with Lindsay Lohan” the 80-year-old joked in India, according to Dealbook.That’s why Berkshire Hathaway makes sure to keep about $10 billion in cash on hand for those type of “just in case” scenarios. “We have to be prepared for anything,” Buffett said.



The billionaire has just wrapped-up a whirlwind tour in Asia, which culminated in a week in India. He made his Lohan gag at an event on Friday in which there were “giant posters sporting Buffett quotes like ‘Only when the tide goes out do you discover who has been swimming naked’ and ‘Never ask a barber if you need a haircut.'” The crowd were even given gift bags emblazoned with the words, “Wit, Wisdom & Warren.”

And those jokes are just one of the reasons the Indians adore him, according to Dealbook.

Apparently one audience member yelled from the crowd on Friday that Buffett is “the greatest man on the planet;” the Times of India said he’s “completely charmed all who thronged to get a word of wisdom;” one businessman on Friday said the billionaire has a “Gandhian approach to wealth.”

And a planned mingling with audience members after Friday’s insurance event had to be scrapped because there were too many people — many of whom were “phone-wielding men [who] surrounded [Buffett], snapping shot after shot of themselves and Mr. Buffett, together in the same frame, frightening his handlers.”

