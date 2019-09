At his big Q&A during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett was asked his take on Bitcoin.



Rest easy. He’s not invested in it.

. @warrenbuffett #BRK2013: Of our $49b, we haven’t moved any of it to #BitCoin. — Becky Quick (@beckyquickcnbc) May 4, 2013

