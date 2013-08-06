Warren Buffett Has A Whopping 9,000% Gain On His Washington Post Investment

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett reacts at a newspaper throwing competition before the company’s annual meeting in Omaha, May 4, 2013.

Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos just spent $US250 million purchasing The Washington Post.

You may recall that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest and among the longest-tenured shareholders in the Washington Post Company, which owns the paper along with a bunch of other stuff including test prep firm Kaplan.

(Buffett also served 25 years on the Post’s board, having spent part of his youth in DC.)

So, what gains has he seen on the investment?

Buffett started accumulating shares in 1973. As of 2004, he owned 1.7 million shares at a cost basis of $US11 million, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

According to Berkshire Hathaway’s most recent 13-F, he owns the same amount of shares today. That position was valued at $US772 million at the end of Q1.

However, the stock has been on a tear, up 55% since the beginning of the year.

In after-hours trading, Washington Post Company is at $US598, which values Buffett’s 1.7 million shares at $US1.01 billion.

Assuming the $US11 million cost basis holds, that’s a whopping 9,080% return.

Wow.

Meanwhile, the stock is up about 1.5% after hours Monday.

