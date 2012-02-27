Warren Buffett Wants Everyone To See This Chart On Taxes

We’re liveblogging Warren Buffett’s appearance on CNBC this morning.



The Oracle brought along a chart of US Tax Revenue as a fraction of GDP by component.

Buffett points out that individual income taxes (blue) haven’t changed much. Payroll taxes (yellow) have gone from a small part of GDP up dramatically. Corporate taxes (red) have decline steadily. Taxes shouldn’t be a big issue for corporate competitiveness judging by this chart.

Buffett also notes that advocates of corporate competitiveness rarely talks about how high CEO salaries are in America.

