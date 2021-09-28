Warren Buffett’s close friend and business associate is dead at 90. Here are 5 things to know about Walter Scott Jr.

- Walter Scott Jr., a longtime friend and associate of Warren Buffett, died on Saturday.
- Scott was a Berkshire Hathaway director for more than three decades.
- He served as CEO of Kiewit, a construction group, and chairman of Level 3, a telecoms company.
- See more stories on Insider’s business page.
Walter Scott Jr., a billionaire philanthropist and a close friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, died aged 90 on Saturday.
“You cannot find a better model for a citizen than Walter Scott,” Buffett told the Omaha World-Herald in response to the news. “He was basically a builder, whether he was building Kiewit and physical things or building his vision of Omaha or Nebraska. He was nonstop.”
Here are 5 things to know about Scott:
He worked on projects including the $US425 ($AU583) million Fort McHenry Tunnel in Maryland, the $US802 ($AU1,101) million San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor in California, and the $US1.2 ($AU2) billion Hibernia Gravity Base Structure in Newfoundland, Canada.
Both Kiewit and Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway are headquartered in Kiewit Plaza, an office building in Omaha, Nebraska.
Source: Kiewit
He listed Level 3 on the Nasdaq exchange, and it briefly secured a valuation of more than $US40 ($AU55) billion in the late 1990s. However, its stock price plunged once the dot-com bubble burst. The company, which Scott chaired until 2014, was acquired by CenturyLink in 2017.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
“You don’t justify it, you rationalize it,” Scott told the conflicted investor at the time.
Source: “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life”
Scott’s 6% stake in the subsidiary accounted for the lion’s share of his estimated $US4 ($AU5) billion fortune.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway; Forbes
The executive donated millions of dollars to the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Colorado State University, and other institutions during his lifetime.
Source: The Giving Pledge