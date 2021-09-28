Warren Buffett’s close friend and business associate is dead at 90. Here are 5 things to know about Walter Scott Jr.

Scott ran a huge construction company

Scott served as CEO of Kiewit Corporation — a construction group that makes highways, tunnels, and other structures — between 1979 and 1998.

He worked on projects including the $US425 ($AU583) million Fort McHenry Tunnel in Maryland, the $US802 ($AU1,101) million San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor in California, and the $US1.2 ($AU2) billion Hibernia Gravity Base Structure in Newfoundland, Canada.

Both Kiewit and Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway are headquartered in Kiewit Plaza, an office building in Omaha, Nebraska.

Source: Kiewit