Here are Warren Buffett's top 15 favourite stocks

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage Philanthropist Warren Buffett (centre) is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.

Warren Buffett is a billionaire mogul and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway.

On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway released SEC filings showing which company stocks it bought, sold, and held in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As a famous value investor, Buffett looks to invest in companies that are undervalued by the market.

Here are the top 15 stocks he’s holding as of December 31, 2019.

Read more on Business Insider.

Investors rejoice: Warren Buffett, a billionaire mogul and longtime champion of value investing, has updated his portfolio once again.

On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway, the company Buffett runs, released SEC filings showing the stocks that were bought, sold, and held in the fourth quarter of 2019. That means that Buffett’s top stock holdings overall are once again up to date.

In a 2018 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett wrote that the company would aim to expand its holdings of marketable equities throughout 2019.

Part of the reason that Buffett has poured so much money into stocks is that he’s failed to make a major acquisition since 2016. “Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” he wrote in the letter. “We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition.”

At the same time, Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile has exploded. At the end of the third quarter, the company’s earnings report showed that its cash holdings had grown to a record $US128 billion, even as it repurchased $US700 million of its own stock.

For Buffett, buying stocks instead of companies may present a “disappointing reality.” But for other investors, Buffett’s holdings are a coveted glimpse into what companies the “Oracle of Omaha” views as attractive.

Even though he’s amassed quite a following over the course of his multi-decade career, Buffett warns that his expectation of stock purchases is “not a market call.” He and Charlie Munger, his partner at Berkshire Hathaway, “have no idea as to how stocks will behave next week or next year,” he wrote.

“Predictions of that sort have never been a part of our activities. Our thinking, rather, is focused on calculating whether a portion of an attractive business is worth more than its market price,” he said.

Here are the top 15 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway as of December 31, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, ranked by the total value of each investment.

15. General Motors

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ticker:

GM

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 75 million

Approximate value: $US2.7 billion

Source: SEC Filings

14. Goldman Sachs

Getty Images Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit

Ticker:

GS

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 12,004,751

Approximate value: $US2.8 billion

Source: SEC Filings

13. Davita

AP Photo/Phil Coale

Ticker:

DVA

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 38,565,570

Approximate value: $US3 billion

Source: SEC Filings

12. Southwest Airlines

David Zalubowski / AP

Ticker:

LUV

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 53,649,213

Approximate value: $US3 billion

Source: SEC Filings

11. Bank of New York Mellon

Daniel Goodman for Business Insider

Ticker:

BK

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 79,765,057

Approximate value: $US4 billion

Source: SEC Filings

10. Delta Air Lines

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines sit at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.

Ticker:

DAL

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 70,910,456

Approximate value: $US4 billion

Source: SEC Filings

9. Moody’s

Reuters

Ticker:

MCO

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 24,669,778

Approximate value: $US6 billion

Source: SEC Filings

8. US Bancorp

AP Photos/Nati Harnik

Ticker:

USB

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 132,459,618

Approximate value: $US8 billion

Source: SEC Filings

7. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ticker:

JPM

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 59,514,932

Approximate value: $US8 billion

Source: SEC Filings

6. Kraft Heinz

Reuters/Rick Wilking Berkshire Hathaway shareholders pose with likenesses of Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett (L) and vice-chairman Charlie Munger at the Heinz company display at the shareholder’s shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ticker:

KHC

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 325,634,818

Approximate value: $US10 billion

Source: SEC Filings

5. Wells Fargo

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Ticker:

WFC

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 323,212,918

Approximate value: $US17 billion

Source: SEC Filings

4. American Express

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express

Ticker:

AXP

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 151,610,700

Approximate value: $US19 billion

Source: SEC Filings

3. Coca-Cola

Rick Wilking/Reuters

Ticker:

KO

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 400 million

Approximate value: $US22 billion

Source: SEC Filings

2. Bank of America

REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Ticker:

BAC

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 925,008,600

Approximate value: $US33 billion

Source: SEC Filings

1. Apple

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker:

AAPL

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 245,155,566

Approximate value: $US72 billion

Source: SEC Filings

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.