Here are Warren Buffett's top 15 favourite stocks

- Warren Buffett is a billionaire mogul and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway.
- On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway released SEC filings showing which company stocks it bought, sold, and held in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- As a famous value investor, Buffett looks to invest in companies that are undervalued by the market.
- Here are the top 15 stocks he’s holding as of December 31, 2019.
- Read more on Business Insider.
Investors rejoice: Warren Buffett, a billionaire mogul and longtime champion of value investing, has updated his portfolio once again.
On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway, the company Buffett runs, released SEC filings showing the stocks that were bought, sold, and held in the fourth quarter of 2019. That means that Buffett’s top stock holdings overall are once again up to date.
In a 2018 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett wrote that the company would aim to expand its holdings of marketable equities throughout 2019.
Part of the reason that Buffett has poured so much money into stocks is that he’s failed to make a major acquisition since 2016. “Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” he wrote in the letter. “We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition.”
At the same time, Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile has exploded. At the end of the third quarter, the company’s earnings report showed that its cash holdings had grown to a record $US128 billion, even as it repurchased $US700 million of its own stock.
For Buffett, buying stocks instead of companies may present a “disappointing reality.” But for other investors, Buffett’s holdings are a coveted glimpse into what companies the “Oracle of Omaha” views as attractive.
Even though he’s amassed quite a following over the course of his multi-decade career, Buffett warns that his expectation of stock purchases is “not a market call.” He and Charlie Munger, his partner at Berkshire Hathaway, “have no idea as to how stocks will behave next week or next year,” he wrote.
“Predictions of that sort have never been a part of our activities. Our thinking, rather, is focused on calculating whether a portion of an attractive business is worth more than its market price,” he said.
Here are the top 15 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway as of December 31, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, ranked by the total value of each investment.
15. General Motors
Ticker:
GM
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 75 million
Approximate value: $US2.7 billion
Source: SEC Filings
14. Goldman Sachs
Ticker:
GS
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 12,004,751
Approximate value: $US2.8 billion
Source: SEC Filings
13. Davita
Ticker:
DVA
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 38,565,570
Approximate value: $US3 billion
Source: SEC Filings
12. Southwest Airlines
Ticker:
LUV
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 53,649,213
Approximate value: $US3 billion
Source: SEC Filings
11. Bank of New York Mellon
Ticker:
BK
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 79,765,057
Approximate value: $US4 billion
Source: SEC Filings
10. Delta Air Lines
Ticker:
DAL
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 70,910,456
Approximate value: $US4 billion
Source: SEC Filings
9. Moody’s
Ticker:
MCO
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 24,669,778
Approximate value: $US6 billion
Source: SEC Filings
8. US Bancorp
Ticker:
USB
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 132,459,618
Approximate value: $US8 billion
Source: SEC Filings
7. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ticker:
JPM
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 59,514,932
Approximate value: $US8 billion
Source: SEC Filings
6. Kraft Heinz
Ticker:
KHC
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 325,634,818
Approximate value: $US10 billion
Source: SEC Filings
5. Wells Fargo
Ticker:
WFC
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 323,212,918
Approximate value: $US17 billion
Source: SEC Filings
4. American Express
Ticker:
AXP
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 151,610,700
Approximate value: $US19 billion
Source: SEC Filings
3. Coca-Cola
Ticker:
KO
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 400 million
Approximate value: $US22 billion
Source: SEC Filings
2. Bank of America
Ticker:
BAC
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 925,008,600
Approximate value: $US33 billion
Source: SEC Filings
1. Apple
Ticker:
AAPL
Berkshire Hathaway shares: 245,155,566
Approximate value: $US72 billion
Source: SEC Filings
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.