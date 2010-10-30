This Is The Story Of Our Journey To Get The First-Ever Photograph Of Warren Buffett Heir Todd Combs

It’s 99% impossible to get a photo of Todd Combs, Warren Buffett’s heir apparent.
Four days ago, Buffett announced he had hired Combs to run a significant portion of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, and we’ve been waiting ever since to get a photo of him.
Obviously Combs, who was previously unknown, is publicity shy. But as the “new Buffett,” and one of the top guys at a public company, sorry if we don’t sympathize.
Combs is at the head of a multi-billion dollar company. Shareholders deserve to see who’s running their money.
So, desperately curious, we hopped on Metro North and traveled to Darien, CT, where Combs lives.
We did a stake out, first at his house, and then at his office.
Here’s what happened.
Spoiler: We didn’t get a pic.
The Combs family lives in a neighbourhood that has a real family feel to it. They're just minutes away from the Darien YMCA.
But we're pretty sure those were just ghosts hand-made by a young child. Maybe the same one that made this unidentifiable sidewalk art.
7:45 AM : Still no sighting of Combs, although we can see that there is a car still parked in the garage.
8:00 AM : Two women, one with a baby, appear on the lawn and we leave. Now it's off to Combs' office!
