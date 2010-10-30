This Is The Story Of Our Journey To Get The First-Ever Photograph Of Warren Buffett Heir Todd Combs

It’s 99% impossible to get a photo of Todd Combs, Warren Buffett’s heir apparent.



Four days ago, Buffett announced he had hired Combs to run a significant portion of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, and we’ve been waiting ever since to get a photo of him.

Obviously Combs, who was previously unknown, is publicity shy. But as the “new Buffett,” and one of the top guys at a public company, sorry if we don’t sympathize.

Combs is at the head of a multi-billion dollar company. Shareholders deserve to see who’s running their money.

So, desperately curious, we hopped on Metro North and traveled to Darien, CT, where Combs lives.

We did a stake out, first at his house, and then at his office.

Here’s what happened.

Spoiler: We didn’t get a pic.

