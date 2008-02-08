Warren Buffett To CNBC: Dow Jones Needs A Copy Editor

Did the Oracle of Omaha really predict (in Canada, no less!) that the dollar could be “worthless” in five to 10 years? No. Warren Buffett said it might be “worth less.” But this Dow Jones story tries to have it both ways, presenting one version of the quote in the headline and another in the story.

Luckily, Warren has established a hotline at most major business outlets; at each one he cultivates a relationship with a single trusted reporter he can depend on to transmit his thoughts. In this case, he picked up the phone and called CNBC’s Becky Quick this morning, and Becky burst on the air to relay the news. So rest easy, America.

And Warren, if you want to reach us, we’re at [email protected]

(screengrab via DealBreaker)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.