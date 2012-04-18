Here's The Good News About Warren Buffett's Stage 1 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO Warren Buffett announced today that he had been diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer.



Buffett, 81, was upbeat about his diagnosis in his letter to shareholders saying it isn’t even “remotely life threatening.”

Here’s why the “Oracle of Omaha” should be so optimistic.

According to the American Cancer Society, the relative five-year survival rate for men with stage 1 prostate cancer is nearly 100%.

From ACS:

According to the most recent data, when including all men with prostate cancer:

The relative 5-year survival rate is nearly 100%

The relative 10-year survival rate is 98%

The 15-year relative survival rate is 91%

Keep in mind that 5-year survival rates are based on patients diagnosed and first treated more than 5 years ago, and 10-year survival rates are based on patients diagnosed more than 10 years ago. Modern methods of detection and treatment mean that many prostate cancers are now found earlier and can be treated more effectively. If you are diagnosed this year, your outlook may be better than the numbers reported above.

