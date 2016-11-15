Warren Buffett is loading up on airlines

Warren Buffett is loading up on airline stocks.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is taking new stakes in American Airlines, United, and Delta, according to the company’s latest 13-F filing.

The firm also took a stake in Southwest Airlines, according to CNBC.

Stocks for the firms jumped in after-hours trading. Around 4:19 p.m. ET they were at:

American Airlines : up 2.2% to $44.35 per share.

: up 2.2% to $44.35 per share. United Continental Holdings: up 1.0% to $63.58 per share.

1.0% to $63.58 per share. Delta Air Lines: up 1.6% to $48.25 per share.

up 1.6% to $48.25 per share. Southwest Airlines: up 2.3% to $46.40 per share.

According to data from Bloomberg, Berkshire Hathaway added 21.8 million shares of American Airlines, 6.33 million shares of Delta Air Lines, and 4.53 million shares of United Continental.

Berkshire Hathaway also exited Suncor Energy, according to Bloomberg. It’s stock is down by 0.5% to $29.19 per share.

