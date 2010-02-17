Warren Buffett Snubs Foreigners At Annual Shareholder Meeting And Steak Night

Warren Buffett’s yearly shareholder meeting is usually open to everyone.



The annual event held in Buffett’s hometown, Omaha, NE gets down to business and then it has a little fun mixed, too. Here’s the schedule for May 1st.

Day 1 (emphasis ours):

Doors Open 7:00am

Company Movie 8:30

Q & A 9:30 – 3:30

Business Meeting 3:45 – 4:00

NetJets Display/Airport 12:00 – 5:00

Lunch Break 12:00 – 12:45

Exhibit Booths Close 4:30

Berkyville BBQ/@ NFM 5:30 – 8:00

Day 2 (emphasis theirs):

Exclusive Shareholder Shopping Day @ Borsheims 9:00am – 4:00pm (Borsheims is a Jewelry Co.)

Shareholder Steak Night!

Gorat’s Steakhouse

Piccolo Pete’s

Movies, BBQ, steak, Buffett – of course every Berkshire Hathaway shareholder would want to be there. Last year 35,000 people showed up.

Anyway, this year, Buffett is snubbing guests of a certain background: foreign.

In the meeting details he posted to Berkshire’s website (which you can download here), Buffett writes, “Regrettably, the International Shareholders Meet & Greet Reception is being discontinued due to escalating attendance and time constraints.”

(Via BusinessWeek)

