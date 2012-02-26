Did Warren Buffett Just Snub These 2 Front-Runners In The Race To Be Berkshire's Next CEO?

Todd Combs

In his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett wrote that his successor has been found:Your Board is equally enthusiastic about my successor as CEO, an individual to whom they have had a great deal of exposure and whose managerial and human qualities they admire. (We have two superb

back-up candidates as well.)



We were pretty sure that Todd Combs and Ted Wechsler were front-runners to be the next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

But Warren Buffett may have just dropped a clue regarding their fates.

This quote from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual letter jumped out at us:

One additional point about these two new arrivals. Both Ted and Todd will be helpful to the next CEO of Berkshire in making acquisitions. They have excellent “business minds” that grasp the economic forces likely to determine the future of a wide variety of businesses. They are aided in their thinking by an understanding of what is predictable and what is unknowable.

If both of them will be helpful to the next CEO, then does that imply neither will be the next CEO?

