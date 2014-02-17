Warren Buffett's Annual Letter To Shareholders Is Coming March 1, 2014

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders will be released on March 1.

Buffett will again be able to release his letter on a Saturday this year, as he prefers.

Buffett’s shareholder letter is one of the most-quoted and best-read business documents because of skill at explaining complicated subjects and sense of humour. Buffett, who is Berkshire’s chairman and chief executive, also addresses other topics besides the company’s financial results.

Investors always want clues about what Buffett might buy next, and who will lead the Omaha-based conglomerate he built after the 83-year-old is no longer around.

Buffett’s letter accompanies Berkshire’s annual report.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

