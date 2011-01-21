Warren Buffett Leaving Washington Post Board

The Washington Post Company announced today that Warren Buffet, the 80-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway would not seek reelection to the board — his post is up this coming May — on which he has served for a better part of the last 37 years.



According to the Media Decoder post, Buffet’s company owns “nearly a quarter of the outstanding shares,” of the Post, making it the largest shareholder.

Click here to see the full NY Times article >

