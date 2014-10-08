Warren Buffett Serenaded Long-time Friend Carol Loomis Last Night

The “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett serenaded Carol Loomis at Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women Summit” on Monday evening.

Buffett teamed up with singer-songwriter Paul Anka to create their own version of Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way” as a tribute to Loomis.

Loomis, a long-time friend of Buffett and editor for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual letters, retired from Fortune this summer after spending 60 years at the publication.

Here’s the video:

