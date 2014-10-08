Warren Buffett Serenaded Long-time Friend Carol Loomis Last Night

Julia La Roche

The “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett serenaded Carol Loomis at Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women Summit” on Monday evening.

Buffett teamed up with singer-songwriter Paul Anka to create their own version of Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way” as a tribute to Loomis.

Loomis, a long-time friend of Buffett and editor for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual letters, retired from Fortune this summer after spending 60 years at the publication.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.