Warren Buffett Serenaded Long-time Friend Carol Loomis Last Night

The “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett serenaded Carol Loomis at Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women Summit” on Monday evening.
Buffett teamed up with singer-songwriter Paul Anka to create their own version of Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way” as a tribute to Loomis.
Loomis, a long-time friend of Buffett and editor for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual letters, retired from Fortune this summer after spending 60 years at the publication.
Here’s the video:
