WARREN BUFFETT: 'I'm Having More Fun At 84 Than I've Ever Had'

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Warren Buffett made clear he doesn’t really want to leave his post at Berkshire Hathaway.

Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker asked Buffett about his future at Berkshire Hathaway, and Buffett — who turned 84 on August 30 — said, “I’m having more fun at my job at 84 than I’ve ever had.”

Buffett appeared on Bloomberg alongside Michael Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and Michigan governor Rick Snyder in Detroit for the graduation of small-business owners from the first class of Goldman Sachs’ “10,000 Small Businesses” program to spur small-business growth in Michigan.

Regarding the health and strength of the US economy, Buffett said the US, “has probably done better than it could’ve expected back in 2009.”

“We are on the cusp of continuous growth,” Buffett said, “but we’ve also been there for five years.”

And speaking in Detroit, Buffett noted the recent strength in auto sales, with the US on pace to see about 17 million car sales this year, as a big part of the economic recovery.

Regarding the health of Detroit, which is currently working its way through bankruptcy proceedings, Buffett said, “Detroit needed a clean financial slate… and it’s getting it. Detroit is going to do fine.”

