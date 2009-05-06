Warren Buffett Says The New York Times Business Model Is Unsustainable

- DailyCandy CEO Pete Sheinbaum is leaving the company less than a year after selling it to Comcast [MediaMemo]
- Warren Buffett: “If the New York Times is going to sell for $2 and be free on the internet, that’s a very unsustainable model.” [PaidContent]
- Disney CEO Iger “The possibility of our long-form content ending up on the YouTube platform still exists.” [PaidContent]
- RIM co-CEO wants to buy an NHL team [Reuters]
- Intel launches an expensive ad campaign [NYT]
- YouTube wants partners to share product placement profits [PaidContent]
- The Internet gets more tubes [epicentre]
- 54% of 122 Tech companies say they’re still hiring [WSJ]
- Facebook refuses to seek revenue [AllFacebook]
- What has Google learned about TV? Nothing new [AdAge]
