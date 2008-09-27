Warren Buffett's Greatest Mistake: Letting His Wife Leave Him

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy is evidently so sound that he says his biggest mistake was letting his late wife leave him. Apparently, Buffett was quite the player, having an affair with Katharine Graham and then marrying his housekeeper after his wife died. That kind of explains all the sexual analogies he used in yesterday’s WSJ article.



NYDN: Warren Buffett, whose shrewd investing has swelled his Berkshire Hathaway assets to nearly $278 billion, reveals in a new biography that “the biggest mistake I ever made” was letting his late wife, Susie, walk out the door of their Omaha home.

Buffett…admits he gave Susie plenty of reasons to leave.

One was Katharine Graham, publisher of The Washington Post and Newsweek. Graham, a 59-year-old widow, was smitten with the investment genius, then 46. When not trotting around the country “on business,” they holed up at her Martha’s Vineyard mansion. Rather than hide her flirtation, Graham would toss her house key to Buffett at parties.

Schroeder writes that Susie “made it plain to several friends that she was furious and humiliated,” but sent Graham a letter granting her permission to date her husband. “Kay showed the letter to people as though it let her off the hook,” writes Schroeder…

Whoa, wait a minute. Like on that episode of Friends where Chandler and Janice have a list of celebrities they’re allowed to sleep with without the other one getting mad? Kay Graham was one of Warren and Susie Buffett’s “freebies”?

Anyways, Susie later left Warren.

[But she] arranged for attractive blond Astrid Menks to cook and clean for him. She eventually moved into his house. Susie and Warren never divorced. After her death in 2004, he married Menks.

Buffett tells Schroeder that Susie’s departure “was preventable. It was definitely 95% my fault. … I just wasn’t attuned enough to her, and she’d always been perfectly attuned to me. She kept me together for a lot of years. … It shouldn’t have happened.”

