Warren Buffett, Rock Star

Lawrence Delevingne

Forget being one of the most successful investors of all time, Warren Buffett is really cool. Like rock star cool.

Just watch this new GEICO ad:

 

 

 

 As TIME notes: “Who would have thought that under the hard business exterior of mega-investor Warren Buffett lies the soul of a wannabe rocker?”

Want to know how else the Oracle is cool? Check out The Life And Awesomeness Of Warren Buffett

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.