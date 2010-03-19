Warren Buffett, Rock Star

Forget being one of the most successful investors of all time, Warren Buffett is really cool. Like rock star cool.
Just watch this new GEICO ad:
As TIME notes: “Who would have thought that under the hard business exterior of mega-investor Warren Buffett lies the soul of a wannabe rocker?”
Want to know how else the Oracle is cool? Check out The Life And Awesomeness Of Warren Buffett
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.