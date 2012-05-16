Warren Buffett Reveals Two Surprising New Investments

Photo: AP

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s 13-F is out, and we’re going through his holdings to see what investments the Oracle of Omaha threw out and what new stakes he took this year. For new investments—Buffett bought a 10 million share stake in car maker General Motors and 1.6 million shares in entertainment company Viacom.



We’re still going through the filing, so we’ll update as we notice new investments.

Both GM and VIAB stocks are up in after-hours trading.

He also increased his stakes in Wal-Mart, Bank of New York Mellon and Wells Fargo, according to CNBC.

