The Moment When Warren Buffett realised Getting Rich Would Be Easy

Photo: UNLV Libraries Digital Collections on flickr

A few weeks ago Warren Buffett shared some advice with MBA students at the Richard Ivey School of Business. We looked over a copy of the meeting notes from Market Folly.Here’s the moment when Buffett realised he could get rich:



On my honeymoon I traveled out west. When I visited the casino and saw all these smart well-dressed people participating in a game with the odds against them, it was then that I realised I won’t have a problem getting rich!

He said there are plenty of opportunities today:

Nowadays there are even more opportunities, we are living in a wealthier society, just think of the great development we had the last couple of decades.

The luckiest person in the world is the baby born in US today, than any other time.

The internet is a magnificent resource and it’s free. I love my personal jet, but I would give it up first before I gave away access to internet.

Think and measure your life versus the life your parents had. The world is no way a zero-sum game.

There is a lot more opportunities today than it was many years ago, and young people today will have a lot more opportunities than young people yesterday.

Buffett also told the students why he would never live in New York City.

Don’t miss: 18 brilliant investing insights from Warren Buffett >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.