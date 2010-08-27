The 15 Best Things Warren Buffett Has Ever Said About Investing

Famously called “the oracle of Omaha”, Warren Buffett often delights journalists and his fans with gems of essential business wisdom and humour.



Many of them actually come from his annual letters to his shareholders, where he explains Berkshire Hathaway‘s current situation. This is not your usual report – Buffett actually talks to his shareholders, explains what’s going on, and cracks jokes.

Other extremely quotable nuggets come from speeches or interviews. Broadcast journalists call the investor a “bite machine”.

We compiled a few of the best quotes on investing we could find, without claiming to be exhaustive. If we’ve missed any of your favourites, feel free to let us know in the comments.

