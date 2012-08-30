Here Are 18 Brilliant Quotes From The Greatest Investor Of All Time

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett turns 82 years young today.He may be one of the wealthiest people in the world. But he’s also known as the billionaire next door. He comes off as humble and sometimes uses self-deprecating humour. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that he’s lived in Omaha, Nebraska for most of his life.



Buffett also uses extremely easy-to-understand language when referring to business and investments.

Many of his most thoughtful quotes are found in his annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, which are must reads. But some of his gems come from random interviews, speeches, and op-ed pieces.

We compiled a few of the best quotes from the Oracle of Omaha. If we’ve missed any of your favourites, let us know in the comments.

