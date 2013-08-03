Warren Buffett Made $US390 Million On Financial Weapons Of Mass Destruction

A mockup of ‘Fat Man’

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q2 earnings are out. The massive conglomerate run by Warren Buffett earned a whopping $US3.91 billion or $US2,384 per share, up from $US3.72 billion or $US2,262 per share a year ago.

One detail from Berkshire’s filings we’re always interested in is the value of Buffett’s long-term derivative bets on the global stock markets. In case you forgot, Berkshire had sold put options on the S&P 500, FTSE 100, Euro Stoxx 50, and the Nikkei 225.

Berkshire collected premiums when it sold these options. Because they are put options, Berkshire is obligated to pay the option buyer should the indices fall below the exercise price. It’s important to note that these are European style options, which means they can only be exercised at maturity. As a general rule, the value of these positions increase when stocks go up and vice versa.

This bet was controversial because in his 2002 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett dubbed derivative securities as “financial weapons of mass destruction.”

In Q2, the value of these options climbed by $US390 million. Of course, these are just paper losses as Buffett expects to hold them until they expire.

From Berkshire Hathaway’s 10-Q (click to zoom):

Some details from the 10-Q filing: