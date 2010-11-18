Warren Buffett Pees On Bonds

Last comment regarding Warren Buffett’s appearance on CNBC this morning.



He doesn’t like government bonds at this levels, and see them as overvalued across the curve (he prefers equities). He sees the economy getting better, but he also worries about government debt and debt monetization, so between all those factors it’s easy to see his reasoning.

For more on Buffett, see here.

