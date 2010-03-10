Warren Buffett Paying Top Dollar To Tap Baby Boomer's Wine Binge

Looks like Warren Buffett is bullish about U.S. wine. He’s buying a niche wine distribution company and it looks like he payed up to get it:



Wine and Spirits Daily:

…a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has struck a deal to purchase Atlanta-based Empire Distributing, which has operations in Georgia and North Carolina. Empire is owned by brothers David and Michael Kahn.

…

We told you yesterday that Buffett likely paid top dollar since Georgia is a franchise state.

This could be the reason:

Nielsen analysed the shopping habits of four key generations – greatest generation (aged 64+), boomers (45-63), gen x (33-44) and millennials (15-32) – and gave a rundown on what marketers should expect when targeting these groups. Interestingly, wine is one of the largest spending categories for seniors at $124 per year. Boomers spend $125 per year on wine, while gen x spends $78 and millennials spend $61 annually.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.