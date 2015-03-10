Here's why Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, and Bill Gates love to read

Getty Images/Business Insider Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Warren Buffett

There is no formulaic, step-by-step process when it comes to achieving success.

However, there does seem to be one unifying trait that incredibly successful people share: they all read, a lot.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Andrew Collins, CEO of Mailman Group, explored this commonality between Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and other successful people.

Collins highlights what three powerful billionaires have said about reading:

Investor Warren Buffett estimates that 80% of his working day is dedicated to reading and reflecting. He is famously quoted as saying, “I just sit in my office and read all day.”

Media giant Oprah Winfrey began reading as a toddler and never stopped: “Books were my pass to personal freedom. I learned to read at age three, and soon discovered there was a whole world to conquer that went beyond our farm in Mississippi.”

Cofounder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, credits his success to books: “I really had a lot of dreams when I was a kid, and I think a great deal of that grew out of the fact that I had a chance to read a lot.”

Collins explored five key benefits of reading. Here are three:

1. It drives you to emulate other successful people.

“By reading a lot about someone you admire you’re exposed to their experiences, influences, and success. It’s a great first step in that direction,” Collins says.

2. It sparks ideas.

“Ideas are generated by other ideas,” he explains. “The more you read, the more your mind is mapping, connecting and solving problems.”

3. It helps you relax.

“Reading is a great way to relax the mind, dive deep into a subject and really learn,” says Collins. “It also helps you to slow down, see things clearer, and take a breath.”

Read the full LinkedIn post here.

