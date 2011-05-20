Here It Is: Warren Buffett's Appearance On The Office

Warren Buffett had a short but memorable cameo on the season finale of The Office last night.



Watch it below. It’s right after Dwight says, “Bread is the paper of the food industry. You write your sandwich on it.”

SPOILER Alert! Here are Buffett’s lines:

“Can you do any better on salary? What about mileage when I use my car? I mean, gas ain’t cheap you know. [They offer him $0.25 per gallon.] How about 27 cents per gallon?”

And that’s not even the weirdest thing he asks.

“And when I make long distance calls, will they be monitored? Or is it on the honour system?”

Watch his cameo below:



