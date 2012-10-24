Warren Buffett Was On CNBC This Morning

Photo: CNBC
Warren Buffett is appearing on CNBC.We’ll be following him live.
If nothing else, just because of the breadth of his holdings, he has a great perch from which to view the global economy.
7:03: Buffett asked about his health. He says he feels great.
7:03: Buffett: There’s no question that worldwide growth is slowing. But the good news is that domestic residential construction is coming on.
7:05: Buffett reiterating that the US is the big bright spot.
7:07: “The United States economy is not tanking.”
7:14: Buffett says he likes things more when the market is down. Has bought some Wells Fargo in the last week.
7:23: Buffett likes what Bernanke has done.
7:45: He has $40 billion in cash, and that he’s salivating for deals.
