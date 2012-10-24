Warren Buffett Was On CNBC This Morning

Photo: CNBC

Warren Buffett is appearing on CNBC.We’ll be following him live.



If nothing else, just because of the breadth of his holdings, he has a great perch from which to view the global economy.

Click here to refresh for the latest >

7:03: Buffett asked about his health. He says he feels great.

7:03: Buffett: There’s no question that worldwide growth is slowing. But the good news is that domestic residential construction is coming on.

7:05: Buffett reiterating that the US is the big bright spot.

7:07: “The United States economy is not tanking.”

7:14: Buffett says he likes things more when the market is down. Has bought some Wells Fargo in the last week.

7:23: Buffett likes what Bernanke has done.

7:45: He has $40 billion in cash, and that he’s salivating for deals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.