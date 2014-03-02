WARREN BUFFETT: The 'Mother Lode' Of Investing Opportunities Is Right Here In America

In his just-released annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett updates us on his merger and acquisition activity.

“While Charlie and I search for elephants, our many subsidiaries are regularly making bolt-on acquisitions,” he said. “Last year, we contracted for 25 of these, scheduled to cost $US3.1 billion in aggregate. These transactions ranged from $US1.9 million to $US1.1 billion in size.”

There are obviously big opportunities to buy companies around the world. Many look to emerging markets like China where growth is hot.

But Buffett has his eyes domestic.

“Our subsidiaries spent a record $US11 billion on plant and equipment during 2013, roughly twice our depreciation charge,” he said. “About 89% of that money was spent in the United States. Though we invest abroad as well, the mother lode of opportunity resides in America.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.