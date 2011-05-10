Warren Buffett Will Guest Star On Season Finale Of "The Office"

Warren Buffett is coming to Scranton.



Buffett will appear on the season finale of “The Office” as one of the many candidates vying for the position vacated by Michael Scott (Steve Carell) at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.

But Buffett will have some stiff competition to stare down.

Ray Romano, James Spader, Will Arnett, Catherine Tate, and Jim Carrey are all slated to guest star as well.

We have a feeling the spartan Dwight (Rainn Wilson), if he’s out of the running himself, will be pulling for Buffett.

