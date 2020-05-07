'Who am I to be bold?' Warren Buffett's lack of stock purchases worries billionaire investor Leon Cooperman

Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s dearth of stock purchases during the coronavirus sell-off is a red flag for investors, hedge-fund billionaire Leon Cooperman said in an email this week, according to Benzinga.

If the “greatest investor in my generation” isn’t buying, the Omega Advisors chief said, “Who am I to be bold?”

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate made only $US1.8 billion in net stock purchases in the first quarter, and reported about $US6.1 billion in net stock sales in April as it dumped its stakes in the “big four” airlines.

Berkshire’s vice chairman and Buffett’s longtime partner, Charlie Munger, struck a cautious tone in a Wall Street Journal interview last month. “We just want to get through the typhoon, and we’d rather come out of it with a whole lot of liquidity.”



Cooperman outlined several other reasons why he’s concerned about the pandemic’s long-term impacts on the US economy, and fearful that markets have gotten ahead of themselves, Benzinga reported.

They include greater compliance costs for companies to keep their workers safe, the decline in corporate profit margins from historic highs in January, and weaker demand if people need to prove they’re immune or have been vaccinated to attend sporting events, concerts, and other gatherings.

Cooperman pegged the S&P 500’s fair value at 2,550, Benzinga said, suggesting the benchmark stock index is more than 10% overvalued as of Wednesday’s close.

