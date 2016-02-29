14 stunning facts about Warren Buffett and his wealth

Warren Buffett has been incredibly successful, and he’s extremely wealthy. In fact, he’s worth about $62.1 billion right now.

But how much is $62.1 billion really? And how good is Buffett at investing?

We’ve put together some facts that put his skill in perspective.

99% of Buffett's wealth was earned after his 50th birthday.

When Buffett was 52 years old, his net worth was about $376 million.

Plus, he made about 94% of his wealth after turning 60. At age 59, he was worth 'only' $3.8 million.

Talk about long-term investment strategies.

Berkshire's Book Value beat the S&P 500 in 43 out of 46 years on a five-year rolling average basis.

This chart shows the five-year moving average annual price returns for Berkshire's stock and the S&P 500 since Buffett's takeover.

Since 1999, although Buffett has still tended to beat the market, it has been by a more modest amount than in the past.

Among legends, Buffett has the longest track record for beating the market.

This chart compares investors with the S&P 500 over time. Buffett's outperformance has lasted longer than that of other great investors.

Buffett's net worth of $62.3 billion is equal to the combined GDPs of Lebanon and Iceland.

Lebanon's 2014 GDP was an estimated $45.73 billion. Iceland's 2014 GDP was as estimated $17.04 billion.

In 2013, Buffett made on average $37 million per day — more than what Jennifer Lawrence made that year.

According to Forbes, Jennifer Lawrence was the second-highest-paid actress in 2013, and she is estimated to have made $34 million that year. Warren Buffett made $37 million per day in 2013.

You could pay a year's tuition for 7 Columbia students with what Buffett made in a single hour in 2013.

Columbia University was the second most expensive university in the US. Tuition and fees is about $53,523.

Buffett made $1.5 million per hour in 2013.

Buffett made his first stock purchase the same year that Pearl Harbour was bombed.

Warren Buffett's first stock purchase was in 1941 -- he bought three preferred shares of the predecessor to the oil company CITGO for himself and three for his sister for $38. The stock dropped nearly 30%, and when it finally got back up to $40, Buffett sold. A few months later, the stock soared to $200.

Pearl Harbour was bombed on December 7 of that year.

Buffett has so far donated enough money to charity in his lifetime to build 5 Apple 'Spaceship' Campuses.

Buffett has donated a lifetime total of $25.5 billion, as of June 2015 data.

The Apple Campus is a $5 billion project.

The chairman of a Chinese company bid $2.35 million for lunch with Buffett in 2015. That amount could've provided 8,706 students with a calculus textbook.

In case you don't have college-age kids yet and you've been out of college for a while, textbooks are extremely expensive. The one that we used in our calculation costs $269.41.

If you invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, that investment would be worth $1,801 more today.

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $71,000 on December 29, 2000. On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $198,899. So if you invested $1,000 at the end of 2000, that amount would be worth $2,801 today.

If you invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 1990, that amount would be worth $28,798 more today.

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $6,675 on December 31, 1990. On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $198,899. So if you invested $1,000 at the end of 1990, that amount would be worth $29,798 today.

If you invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 1980, that investment would be worth $458,351 more today.

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $425 on December 31, 1980. On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $198,899. So if you invested $1,000 at the end of 1980, that amount would be worth $459,351 today.

If you invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 1970, that amount would be worth $4.42 million more today.

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $41 at the end of 1970. On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $198,899. So if you invested $1,000 at the end of 1970, that amount would be worth $4,419,978 today.

If you invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway the year Buffett became the majority shareholder, that amount would be worth $10.5 million more today.

In 1964, the year Buffett became a majority shareholder, the stock was valued at $19 per share. On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $198,899. So if you invested $1,000 in 1964, that amount would be worth $10,468,368 today.

