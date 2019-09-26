Crypto whiz kid Justin Sun hosted a livestream and talked about his delayed $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett, partnering with Andrew Yang, and Kobe Bryant

YouTube/Tron Justin Sun delivering the keynote speech at Nitron Summit 2019.

Crypto whiz kid Justin Sun, who paid $US4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett only to postpone at the last minute, expects to reschedule his charity meal with the billionaire investor “very soon.”

The Tron and BitTorrent boss also plans to contact Andrew Yang about a collaboration on universal basic income, he said during a livestream on Tuesday.

Sun wants to invite celebrities “at the same level as Kobe Bryant” to Nitron Summit 2020, after the former Los Angeles Lakers star was a keynote speaker at this year’s event.

“The Warren Buffett lunch will be rescheduled,” Sun said during a livestream on Tuesday. Discussions are underway with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO’s team, he continued, and he’s hoping to “reschedule very soon and then we will update all the guests.”

Sun, a protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, invited crypto bosses such as Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire to the charity meal, as well as President Donald Trump. He dropped out three days before it was scheduled to take place, citing a bout of kidney stones.

However, Sun publicly apologised for overhyping himself on Chinese social media, and Bloomberg reported Tron employees were briefly detained by authorities in China, fuelling conspiracies he was in trouble with the Chinese government.

“I think it’s gonna happen and I’m excited about it,” Sun said on the stream, promising to share more details next quarter. “So just stay tuned.”

Sun also discussed his proposed partnership with “Andrew Yang and the Yang Gang” on the stream.

During the last Democratic debate, the presidential candidate pledged to provide a universal basic income of $US1,000 a month to 10 Americans for the next year. Sun announced he would give the same amount to 100 people next year, invite one of the “lucky 100” to the Buffett lunch, and allow Yang to assist him in selecting the recipients.

“I think I will [direct message] him on Twitter,” Sun said on the stream. “If we have any discussion I will definitely update you, our community.”

Sun also trumpeted Tron’s Nitron summit, which Kobe Bryant attended this year as a keynote speaker. He wants to invite celebrities “at the same level” as the former Los Angeles Lakers star to next year’s event, he said.

