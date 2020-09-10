Warren Buffett has lost more money in the past year than anyone else on Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans

  • Warren Buffett’s personal fortune has declined $US7.3 billion in the past year, Forbes said Tuesday – more in dollar terms than anyone else on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans.
  • Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, was down 5% in 2020 when the Forbes 400 was calculated on July 24. Shares have since recovered.
  • The oil magnate Harold Hamm did lose more than Buffett in percentage terms as fuel prices cratered. His fortune fell by 42%, or $US3.7 billion, to $US5.1 billion. Other notable losses include that of the Las Vegas Sands’ Sheldon Adelson.
  • President Donald Trump’s net worth also took a coronavirus hit thanks to the declining value of New York real estate, knocking him 77 places down the list.
  • Overall, America’s 400 wealthiest people are richer than they were before the pandemic. The Forbes 400 added $US240 billion to their collective net worth in the past year, raising the total to a record $US3.2 trillion.
  • Despite his wealth drop – some of which Forbes noted was caused by charitable donations – Buffett still ranked as the fourth-wealthiest person in America on Forbes‘ list, with an estimated net worth of $US73.5 billion.
