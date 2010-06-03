Warren Buffett: Lloyd Blankfein Should Go Away Broke

Photo: CNBC

Ok, that’s not exactly what he just said in his testimony at the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission.But the Berkshire Hathaway CEO did say that CEOs of companies that needed public help should “go away broke.”



And since Goldman Sachs (GS), it is widely agreed, was one such company, we can only surmise that Buffett wants Lloyd Blankfein to go away broke.

Pretty awkward given Buffett’s stake in Goldman Sachs, no?

