Warren Buffett Liquidates Stakes In UNP, NSC Railroads

As Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holding company comes closer to finishing the Burlington Northern Santa Fe acquisition, a regulatory filing reveals that Buffett has completely liquidated shares he held in Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) railroads:



WSJ: The chief executive of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp. said Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is completely liquidating its stakes in rival railroad companies Norfolk Southern Corp. and Union Pacific Corp., as Berkshire prepares to close its purchase of Burlington Northern.

According to a regulatory filing Monday, Burlington Northern CEO Matt Rose told employees on a Nov. 3 conference call that Berkshire “will be disposing of both those holdings between now and the transaction date.”

Berkshire’s most recent filings show that the company owns 9.6 million shares of Union Pacific and 1.9 million shares of Norfolk Southern as of June 30.

