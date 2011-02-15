Warren Buffett Liquidates Bank Of America Stake

The big news out of Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F is that Warren Buffett has liquidated his stake in Bank of America.



From TheStreet:

Berkshire’s stake in Bank of America was relatively small at about 5 million shares, valued at about $75 million at today’s value. Still, it was among significant exits made during the fourth quarter.

Berkshire also unloaded Fiserv(FIS_), which it bought in the second quarter, Nike(NKE_), Nestle, Nalco(NLC_), Lowe’s(LOW_) and Comcast(CMCSA_).But he added to his position in longtime favourite Wells Fargo(WFC_), buying 6.2 million shares during the quarter.

Wells Fargo now accounts for about 20% of the $52.5 billion portfolio.

