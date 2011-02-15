Warren Buffett Liquidates Bank Of America Stake

Courtney Comstock

The big news out of Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F is that Warren Buffett has liquidated his stake in Bank of America.

From TheStreet:

Berkshire’s stake in Bank of America was relatively small at about 5 million shares, valued at about $75 million at today’s value. Still, it was among significant exits made during the fourth quarter.

Berkshire also unloaded Fiserv(FIS_), which it bought in the second quarter, Nike(NKE_), Nestle, Nalco(NLC_), Lowe’s(LOW_) and Comcast(CMCSA_).But he added to his position in longtime favourite Wells Fargo(WFC_), buying 6.2 million shares during the quarter.

Wells Fargo now accounts for about 20% of the $52.5 billion portfolio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.