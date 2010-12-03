Meet The 9 Fund Managers That Warren Buffett Knew Would Outperform The Market

Warren Buffett knew 9 fund managers who followed value investing approach would beat the market. In 1984, he gave a speech arguing that the Efficient Market Hypothesis is bogus. He listed 9 fund managers who always bought the business -not the stock- and performed much better than did the market.



He claimed he didn’t pick these people because they already had an outstanding track record. He said he selected these people years ago based upon their framework for investment decision-making. Of course finance professors didn’t believe him, and many questioned his motivation. Warren Buffett was arguing that markets were inefficient, whereas professors were arguing they were.

Well, we know one way to settle this.

We don’t really know when exactly Warren Buffett initially picked these 9 fund managers. But we know that he picked them by 1984. We can compare their performance to index funds’ performance after 1984 and find out whether these guys really can beat the market.

(This post was published at Insider Monkey.)

